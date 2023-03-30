मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने पीपल, कचनार और आम के पौधे लगाए

By admin Publish Date: March 30, 2023 / 1:12 pm Update Date: March 30, 2023 / 1:12 pm 21K

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने आज स्मार्ट सिटी उद्यान में पीपल, कचनार और आम के पौधे लगाए। मुख्यमंत्री के साथ सीहोर जिले के सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता श्री अभिषेक पटेल और श्री गौरव चौहान ने पौधे रोपे। सोशल मीडिया जर्नलिस्ट श्री सिद्धार्थ सोनवने और श्रीमती योगिता ने अपनी बिटिया सुश्री पारमी की जन्म वर्षगाँठ पर पौध-रोपण किया। श्री अभिमन सोनवने और कमल सोनवने भी शामिल हुए।

Share With

Entertainment

Jaianndata.com February 16, 2023

शेमारू उमंग के ओरिजिनल फैंटेसी ड्रामा शो ‘राज़ महल- डाकिनी का रहस्य में जल्द होगी अनुभवी अभिनेत्री काम्या पंजाबी की एंट्री!

Jaianndata.com January 20, 2023

इस 23 जनवरी से ‘मेरी सास भूत है’ शो के जरिए स्टार भारत अपने दर्शकों से कराएगा टीवी जगत की अतरंगी सास का परिचय !

Jaianndata.com September 8, 2022

ऋतिक रोशन और सैफ अली खान की फिल्म ‘विक्रम वेधा’ का ट्रेलर रिलीज

Jaianndata.com August 30, 2022

मुंबई एयरपोर्ट से गिरफ्तार हुए कमाल राशिद खान, कोर्ट ने 14दिनों की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा

Jaianndata.com August 20, 2022

मां बनी सोनम कपूर, बेटे को दिया जन्म

Business

Jaianndata.com March 31, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल ने ‘कका जिन्दा हे‘ छत्तीसगढ़ी गीत आडियो का किया विमोचन

Jaianndata.com March 31, 2023

छत्तीसगढ़ में किसानों और ग्रामीणों के जीवन में सहकारिता के माध्यम से आया बड़ा बदलाव: मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल

Jaianndata.com March 31, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल ने लॉन्च किया छत्तीसगढ़ का पहला छत्तीसगढ़ी डिजिटल रेडियो स्टेशन ‘रेडियो संगवारी‘

Jaianndata.com March 31, 2023

राज्यपाल श्री मंगुभाई पटेल ने राजभवन में बैडमिंटन कोर्ट का भूमि-पूजन किया

Jaianndata.com March 31, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान के साथ युवा उद्यमी ने पौध-रोपण किया

Life Style

Jaianndata.com March 9, 2023

ध्यान : निद्रास्वप्न अर्थहीन, इन्हें कैसे रोकें?

Jaianndata.com February 18, 2023

शिवप्रिया भाँग और मानव स्वास्थ्य का अंतर्संबंध

Jaianndata.com February 7, 2023

छाया शरीर

Jaianndata.com January 31, 2023

सभी को स्वास्थ्य दिवस की शुभकामनाएं

Jaianndata.com August 16, 2022

बेहद फायदेमंद हैं तुलसी की पत्तियां, जानें इस्तेमाल का सही तरीका

Chhattisgarh

Jaianndata.com March 31, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल ने ‘कका जिन्दा हे‘ छत्तीसगढ़ी गीत आडियो का किया विमोचन

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने आज अपने निवास कार्यालय में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में ‘कका ज

Jaianndata.com March 31, 2023

छत्तीसगढ़ में किसानों और ग्रामीणों के जीवन में सहकारिता के माध्यम से आया बड़ा बदलाव: मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल

मुख्यमंत्री ने जिला सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक दुर्ग अंतर्गत विभिन्न विकास कार्यों का किया लोकार्

Jaianndata.com March 31, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल ने लॉन्च किया छत्तीसगढ़ का पहला छत्तीसगढ़ी डिजिटल रेडियो स्टेशन ‘रेडियो संगवारी‘

हमर भाखा हमर गीत पर आधारित है ‘रेडियो संगवारी‘ छत्तीसगढ़ की कला और संस्कृति का होगा व्यापक प्र

Jaianndata.com March 30, 2023

2 वर्ष पुराने पंजीयन वाले ही बेरोजगारी भत्ते के लिये होंगे पात्र

नया पंजीयन कराने वालों को बेरोजगारी भत्ते की पात्रता नहीं बेमेतरा। कुछ स्थानों से ऐसी सूचना

Jaianndata.com March 27, 2023

बीजापुर जिले में प्रेशर बम की चपेट में आने से असिस्टेंट प्लाटून कमांडर शहीद : मुख्यमंत्री ने घटना पर गहरा दुःख प्रकट किया

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने नक्सल प्रभावित बीजापुर जिले में प्रेशर आईईडी की चपेट म

Jaianndata.com March 27, 2023

टीबी के प्रति जागरूक करने स्वास्थ्य भवन में हस्ताक्षर अभियान

स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं के संचालक श्री भीम सिंह ने किया अभियान का शुभारंभ रायपुर। विश्व क्षय दिवस क

Jaianndata.com March 27, 2023

तम्बाकू नियंत्रण पर राज्य स्तरीय कार्यशाला आयोजित

कोटपा 2003, कोटपा छत्तीसगढ़ (संशोधन) एक्ट 2021 एवं पेका- 2019 की दी गई जानकारी स्वास्थ्य, आबकारी, पुलिस एव

Jaianndata.com March 25, 2023

भरोसे के सम्मेलन में राजीव गांधी किसान न्याय योजना की किश्त पाकर खुश हैं किसान

मुख्यमंत्री के प्रति आभार जताते हुए किसानों को ताकत देने वाली योजना बताया खेती-किसानी में इस

Jaianndata.com March 24, 2023

शासकीय नागार्जुन स्नातकोत्तर विज्ञान महाविद्यालय रायपुर को ‘छत्तीसगढ़ इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ साइंस‘ के रूप में विकसित किया जाएगा: मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल

मुख्यमंत्री महाविद्यालय के हीरक जयंती के अवसर पर आयोजित ‘पूर्व छात्र मिलन समारोह‘ में हुए शाम

Jaianndata.com March 24, 2023

गरीबों के चावल की गड़बड़ी करने वालों पर होगी सख्त कार्रवाई: मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने कहा है कि गरीबों के चावल की गड़बड़ी करने वालों को बक्शा नह