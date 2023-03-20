मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने राजकीय विमानतल पर पौध-रोपण किया

March 20, 2023

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने आज राजकीय विमानतल पर इक्सोरा का पौधा रोपा। उद्यानों में लगाए जाने वाला यह लोकप्रिय सजावटी पौधा है। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान 19 फरवरी 2021 को लिए गए प्रतिदिन पौध-रोपण के अपने संकल्प के अनुसार हर रोज़ पौधा लगा रहे हैं। साथ ही प्रदेशवासियों को अपने जन्म-दिवस, विवाह वर्षगाँठ और परिजन की स्मृति में पौध-रोपण के लिए प्रेरित भी कर रहे हैं। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान की पहल से प्रदेश में कई सामाजिक संगठन भी पौध-रोपण के लिए सक्रिय हुए हैं। परिणामस्वरूप प्रदेश में पौध-रोपण गतिविधियाँ और लगाए गए पौधों की देखभाल के कार्य में लगातार जन-भागीदारी बढ़ रही है।

