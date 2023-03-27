मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने वूमेन्स वर्ल्ड बॉक्सिंग चेम्पियनशिप में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने पर दी बधाई

By admin Publish Date: March 27, 2023 / 12:38 pm Update Date: March 27, 2023 / 12:39 pm 21K

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने वूमेन्स वर्ल्ड बॉक्सिंग चेम्पियनशिप में 75 किलोग्राम वर्ग में भारतीय बॉक्सर लवलीना बोरगोहेन और 50 किलोग्राम वर्ग में निकहत जरीन द्वारा स्वर्ण पदक जीतने पर बधाई और शुभकामनाएँ दी हैं। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने कहा कि निकहत और लवलीना ने अपने अद्वितीय एवं अद्भुत प्रदर्शन से स्वर्ण पदक जीत कर देश का मान बढ़ाया है। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए संदेश में कहा कि- “बेटियों को आगे बढ़ते और देश-दुनिया में नाम कमाते देख मेरा हृदय आनंद से भर जाता है।”

Share With

Entertainment

Jaianndata.com February 16, 2023

शेमारू उमंग के ओरिजिनल फैंटेसी ड्रामा शो ‘राज़ महल- डाकिनी का रहस्य में जल्द होगी अनुभवी अभिनेत्री काम्या पंजाबी की एंट्री!

Jaianndata.com January 20, 2023

इस 23 जनवरी से ‘मेरी सास भूत है’ शो के जरिए स्टार भारत अपने दर्शकों से कराएगा टीवी जगत की अतरंगी सास का परिचय !

Jaianndata.com September 8, 2022

ऋतिक रोशन और सैफ अली खान की फिल्म ‘विक्रम वेधा’ का ट्रेलर रिलीज

Jaianndata.com August 30, 2022

मुंबई एयरपोर्ट से गिरफ्तार हुए कमाल राशिद खान, कोर्ट ने 14दिनों की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा

Jaianndata.com August 20, 2022

मां बनी सोनम कपूर, बेटे को दिया जन्म

Business

Jaianndata.com March 27, 2023

बीजापुर जिले में प्रेशर बम की चपेट में आने से असिस्टेंट प्लाटून कमांडर शहीद : मुख्यमंत्री ने घटना पर गहरा दुःख प्रकट किया

Jaianndata.com March 27, 2023

टीबी के प्रति जागरूक करने स्वास्थ्य भवन में हस्ताक्षर अभियान

Jaianndata.com March 27, 2023

तम्बाकू नियंत्रण पर राज्य स्तरीय कार्यशाला आयोजित

Jaianndata.com March 27, 2023

विकास और जन-कल्याण गतिविधियों के क्रियान्वयन तथा प्रभावशीलता की निगरानी में जन-भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करना आवश्यक : मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान

Jaianndata.com March 27, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने नीम, करंज और बादाम के पौधे लगाए

Life Style

Jaianndata.com March 9, 2023

ध्यान : निद्रास्वप्न अर्थहीन, इन्हें कैसे रोकें?

Jaianndata.com February 18, 2023

शिवप्रिया भाँग और मानव स्वास्थ्य का अंतर्संबंध

Jaianndata.com February 7, 2023

छाया शरीर

Jaianndata.com January 31, 2023

सभी को स्वास्थ्य दिवस की शुभकामनाएं

Jaianndata.com August 16, 2022

बेहद फायदेमंद हैं तुलसी की पत्तियां, जानें इस्तेमाल का सही तरीका

Chhattisgarh

Jaianndata.com March 27, 2023

बीजापुर जिले में प्रेशर बम की चपेट में आने से असिस्टेंट प्लाटून कमांडर शहीद : मुख्यमंत्री ने घटना पर गहरा दुःख प्रकट किया

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने नक्सल प्रभावित बीजापुर जिले में प्रेशर आईईडी की चपेट म

Jaianndata.com March 27, 2023

टीबी के प्रति जागरूक करने स्वास्थ्य भवन में हस्ताक्षर अभियान

स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं के संचालक श्री भीम सिंह ने किया अभियान का शुभारंभ रायपुर। विश्व क्षय दिवस क

Jaianndata.com March 27, 2023

तम्बाकू नियंत्रण पर राज्य स्तरीय कार्यशाला आयोजित

कोटपा 2003, कोटपा छत्तीसगढ़ (संशोधन) एक्ट 2021 एवं पेका- 2019 की दी गई जानकारी स्वास्थ्य, आबकारी, पुलिस एव

Jaianndata.com March 25, 2023

भरोसे के सम्मेलन में राजीव गांधी किसान न्याय योजना की किश्त पाकर खुश हैं किसान

मुख्यमंत्री के प्रति आभार जताते हुए किसानों को ताकत देने वाली योजना बताया खेती-किसानी में इस

Jaianndata.com March 24, 2023

शासकीय नागार्जुन स्नातकोत्तर विज्ञान महाविद्यालय रायपुर को ‘छत्तीसगढ़ इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ साइंस‘ के रूप में विकसित किया जाएगा: मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल

मुख्यमंत्री महाविद्यालय के हीरक जयंती के अवसर पर आयोजित ‘पूर्व छात्र मिलन समारोह‘ में हुए शाम

Jaianndata.com March 24, 2023

गरीबों के चावल की गड़बड़ी करने वालों पर होगी सख्त कार्रवाई: मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने कहा है कि गरीबों के चावल की गड़बड़ी करने वालों को बक्शा नह

Jaianndata.com March 24, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री ने पंडित रविशंकर विश्वविद्यालय में लगभग 17 करोड़ रूपए के कार्यों का लोकार्पण शिलान्यास किया

हमारी सरकार ने शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में और युवाओं के कल्याण के लिए उल्लेखनीय कार्य किए: श्री भूपेश

Jaianndata.com March 24, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने किया फाफाडीह वाल्टियर रेल लाइन फोरलेन रेल्वे अंडर ब्रिज का लोकार्पण

रायपुर-बिलासपुर राजमार्ग पर प्रदेश का पहला फुल हाईट फोरलेन रेलवे अंडरब्रिज 28.11 करोड़ रूपए की ला

Jaianndata.com March 23, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल ने विधानसभा अध्यक्ष, नेता प्रतिपक्ष सहित अनेक मंत्रियों, विधायकों के क्षेत्र के लिए की अनेक घोषणाएं

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने आज विधानसभा में छत्तीसगढ़ विनियोग विधेयक-2023 पर हुई चर्

Jaianndata.com March 23, 2023

भूपेश सरकार ने एक वर्ष में पूरा किया पत्रकारों से किया दूसरा बड़ा वादा

आवासीय भूमि के बाद अब विकास कार्यों के लिए 1.80 करोड़ जारी रायपुर। पत्रकार सुरक्षा कानून की खुशी