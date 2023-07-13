मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान से स्वामी ऋषभ देवानंद जी ने की भेंट

By admin July 13, 2023

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान से श्री कृष्णायन गो-रक्षा शाला, ग्वालियर के स्वामी ऋषभ देवानंद जी महाराज ने मुख्यमंत्री निवास समत्व भवन में सौजन्य भेंट की। गो-रक्षा शाला के श्री हरि ओमानंद तथा श्री हृदयानंद जी भी साथ थे। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने अंगवस्त्रम् पहनाकर तथा श्रीफल भेंटकर स्वामी जी का अभिवादन किया। स्वामी ऋषभ देवानंद जी ने मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान को पुस्तक श्रीकृष्णायन भेंट की। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने प्रदेश में गो-रक्षा और गो-सेवा के लिए जारी गतिविधियों की जानकारी दी तथा कहा कि गो-रक्षा शाला आदर्श रूप में गो-शालाएँ संचालित करे। इससे प्रदेश के गो-पालकों को प्रेरणा और मार्गदर्शन प्राप्त हो।

Share With