मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव से केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री जोशी ने की सौजन्य भेंट

By admin January 23, 2024

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव से केंद्रीय कोयला, खान और संसदीय कार्य मंत्री श्री प्रल्हाद जोशी ने निवास कार्यालय में सौजन्य भेंट की। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव ने केन्द्रीय मंत्री श्री जोशी के निवास आगमन पर पुष्पगुच्छ तथा अंगवस्त्रम भेंटकर उनका स्वागत किया। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव ने केन्द्रीय मंत्री श्री जोशी को महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का चित्र भेंट किया। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव ने केन्द्रीय मंत्री श्री जोशी से प्रदेश में संचालित खनन गतिविधियों सहित प्रदेश में जारी विकास कार्यों तथा क्रियान्वित की जा रही जनकल्याणकारी गतिविधियों के संबंध में चर्चा की।

