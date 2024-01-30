मध्यप्रदेश

केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री गडकरी का भोपाल में स्वागत

By admin January 30, 2024

भोपाल। केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन एवं राजमार्ग मंत्री श्री नितिन गडकरी के मंगलवार को मंगलवार को भोपाल आगमन पर स्टेट हैंगर पर उनका स्वागत किया गया। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव के साथ ही अनेक जनप्रतिनिधियों ने उनका पुष्प गुच्छों और फूल मालाओं से स्वागत किया। भोपाल की महापौर श्रीमती मालती राय, विधायक श्री रामेश्वर शर्मा मौजूद रहे। लालपरेड ग्राउंड में सड़क परियोजनाओं के शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम के बाद केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री गडकरी भोपाल से वापसी यात्रा पर विमान द्वारा रवाना हुए। स्टेट हैंगर पर मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान सहित अनेक जनप्रतिनिधियों ने केन्द्रीय मंत्री श्री गडकरी को विदाई दी।

