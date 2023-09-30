मध्यप्रदेश

महिलाओं को सिलाई मशीन वितरित

By admin September 30, 2023

इन्दौर। पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री स्वर्गीय श्री माधवराव सिंधिया के पुण्य स्मरण में आज जल संसाधन मंत्री श्री तुलसीराम सिलावट ने सांवेर विधानसभा क्षेत्र की 100 महिलाओं को आर्थिक रूप से आत्म निर्भर बनाने के लिये सिलाई मशीन का वितरण किया। मशीन मिलने के बाद इन महिलाओं का उत्साह देखने लायक थे। मशीन मिलने से इन महिलाओं को आर्थिक रूप से सक्षम बनने में मदद मिलेगी और ये महिलायें अपनी दैनिक आवश्यकताओं, बच्चों की शिक्षा आदि जरूरतों की पूर्ति कर सकेंगी। मशीन मिलने के बाद महिलाओं द्वारा राज्य शासन को धन्यवाद दिया।

