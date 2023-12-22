मध्यप्रदेश

जनसम्पर्क आयुक्त श्री पोरवाल ने पदभार ग्रहण किया

By admin December 22, 2023

इन्दौर। सचिव जनसम्पर्क श्री विवेक पोरवाल ने आज जनसम्पर्क आयुक्त का पदभार ग्रहण किया। उन्होंने जनसम्पर्क संचालनालय में कार्यभार ग्रहण करने के बाद अधिकारियों की बैठक ली। जनसम्पर्क आयुक्त श्री पोरवाल ने जनसम्पर्क की कार्यप्रणाली की वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों से जानकारी प्राप्त करते हुए बेहतर तरीके से कार्य करने के निर्देश दिये। उन्होंने विभाग के विभिन्न प्रभागों में किये जा रहे कार्यों की जानकारी भी प्राप्त की। उन्होंने म.प्र. माध्यम में भी प्रबंध संचालक (एम.डी.) का पदभार ग्रहण किया।

