मध्यप्रदेश

आयुक्त जनसम्पर्क श्री सिंह ने जनसम्पर्क संचालनालय में किया ध्वजारोहण

By admin August 15, 2023

इन्दौर। आयुक्त जनसम्पर्क श्री मनीष सिंह ने 77वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर जनसम्पर्क संचालनालय भोपाल में ध्वजारोहण किया। ध्वजारोहण के बाद राष्ट्रगान का सामूहिक गायन किया गया। इस दौरान अपर संचालक श्री सुरेश गुप्ता और डॉ. एच.एल. चौधरी एवं अन्य अधिकारी, कर्मचारी उपस्थित थे।

