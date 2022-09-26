मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान से केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री श्री पटेल ने सौजन्य भेंट की

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान से केंद्रीय खाद्य प्र-संस्करण उद्योग और जल शक्ति राज्य मंत्री श्री प्रहलाद सिंह पटेल ने मुख्यमंत्री निवास पर सौजन्य भेंट की। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने पुष्प-गुच्छ प्रदान कर श्री पटेल का स्वागत किया। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान और केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री श्री पटेल ने प्रदेश के विकास से संबंधित विभिन्न मुद्दों पर चर्चा की।

Jaianndata.com September 27, 2022

छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य की न्यूज वेबसाइट्स और पोर्टल्स को विज्ञापन हेतु इम्पैनलमेंट करने आनलाईन आवेदन आमंत्रित

रायपुर। छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य की न्यूज वेबसाइट्स एवं पोर्टल्स को आगामी एक वर्ष के लिए इम्पैनलमेंट कर

Jaianndata.com September 27, 2022

58 प्रतिशत आरक्षण मामले में 03 वरिष्ठ वकीलों का विशेषज्ञ पैनल सुप्रीम कोर्ट में रखेगा छत्तीसगढ़ का पक्ष

श्री कपिल सिब्बल, श्री मुकुल रोहतगी और श्री अभिषेक मनुसिंघवी पैनल में होंगे शामिल रायपुर। छत

Jaianndata.com September 26, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने ओबीसी एवं ईडब्लूएस वर्ग के लोगों से क्वांटिफायबल डॉटा आयोग के सर्वेक्षण में भाग लेने की अपील की

पंजीयन के लिए पोर्टल को आखिरी बार 17 अक्टूबर तक के लिए खोला गया है ग्राम पंचायत, नगर निगम, नगर पाल

Jaianndata.com September 26, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने डोंगरगढ़ स्थित मां बम्लेश्वरी मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की

प्रदेशवासियों की सुख-समृद्धि और खुशहाली की कामना की रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल नवर

Jaianndata.com September 26, 2022

अपूर्व उत्साह, आनंद और सृजनशीलता का पर्याय होते हैं लोक खेल 6 अक्टूबर से शुरू होगा ’छत्तीसगढ़िया ओलम्पिक’

श्री पंकज गुप्ता, संयुक्त संचालक रायपुर। उत्साह, आनंद और सृजनशीलता का पर्याय होते हैं लोक खेल

Jaianndata.com September 26, 2022

करेला और टमाटर की खेती से लाखों रूपए कमा रहे है किसान घासीराम

गौरेला पेंड्रा मरवाही। जिला उद्यान विभाग के तकनीकी मार्गदर्शन पर मरवाही विकासखण्ड के ग्राम स

Jaianndata.com September 23, 2022

रबी फसलों के प्रमाणित बीज की विक्रय दरें निर्धारित

​​​​​सहकारी समितियों से कृषक खरीद सकेंगे बीज रायपुर। छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य बीज एवं कृषि विकास निगम

Jaianndata.com September 23, 2022

छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार बेटियों की सुरक्षा के लिए प्रारंभ करेगी ’हमर बेटी-हमर मान’ अभियान

जिस समाज में बेटियां सुरक्षित और सशक्त हो, वह समाज निरंतर प्रगति करता है: श्री भूपेश बघेल अभिय

Jaianndata.com September 23, 2022

छत्तीसगढ़ को मिला पोषक अनाज अवार्ड 2022

मिलेट को बढ़ावा देने के मामले में छत्तीसगढ़ देश का सर्वश्रेष्ठ उदीयमान राज्य राज्य के लिए गौरव

Jaianndata.com September 23, 2022

किसानों की मदद के लिए जिलों में केसीसी शिविर शुरू

कोरिया जिले में पहले दिन 266 किसानों ने किए आवेदन, मौके पर ही 126 के बने केसीसी 28 सितंबर तक कोरिया जि