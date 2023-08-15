मध्यप्रदेश

संभागायुक्त श्री मालसिंह ने संभागायुक्त कार्यालय में किया ध्वजारोहण

By admin August 15, 2023

इन्दौर। स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर संभागायुक्त कार्यालय में संभागायुक्त श्री मालसिंह ने ध्वजारोहण किया। इस अवसर पर अपर आयुक्त श्रीमती जमुना भिड़े तथा उपायुक्त सुश्री जानकी यादव सहित अन्य अधिकारी-कर्मचारी मौजूद थे। इसी तरह संभागायुक्त श्री मालसिंह ने रेसीडेंसी क्लब तथा रॉबर्ट नर्सिंग होम में भी ध्वजारोहण किया।

