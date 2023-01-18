मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान से मिले शिव गंगा समग्र के श्री महेश शर्मा

By admin Publish Date: January 18, 2023 / 1:54 pm Update Date: January 18, 2023 / 1:54 pm 21K

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान से शिव गंगा समग्र ग्राम विकास परिषद झाबुआ के श्री महेश शर्मा ने मुख्यमंत्री निवास कार्यालय के समत्व भवन में भेंट की। झाबुआ और उसके आस-पास जनजातीय परंपरा के अनुसार होने वाले हलमा उत्सव में राज्य शासन की ओर से सहयोग उपलब्ध कराने के संबंध में श्री शर्मा ने चर्चा की। राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मु को आगामी 25-26 फरवरी को होने वाले हलमा उत्सव के लिए आमंत्रित किया गया है। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने कहा कि हलमा उत्सव के लिए राज्य शासन की ओर से हर संभव सहयोग उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा।

