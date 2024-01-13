मध्यप्रदेश

मंत्री श्री कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने साईं मंदिर प्रांगण में की साफ-सफाई

By admin January 13, 2024

इन्दौर। प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की भावना के अनुरूप मंत्री श्री कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने आज इंदौर के पाटनीपुरा चौराहे के निकट साईं मंदिर प्रांगण में साफ-सफाई की। उन्होंने गौशाला में भी सेवा की। इस दौरान विधायक श्री रमेश मेंदोला एवं अन्य जनप्रतिनिधि भी मौजूद थे।

