मध्यप्रदेश

इंदौर ने मनाया नो-कार डे, कलेक्टर डॉ इलैयाराजा टी बस से पहुंचे ऑफिस

By admin September 22, 2023

इन्दौर। कलेक्टर डॉ इलैयाराजा टी ने आज नो कार डे के तहत अपने कार्यालय जाने के लिए लोक परिवहन सेवा का उपयोग किया। वे सुबह कार्यालय जाने के लिए अपने घर से पैदल निकले। जीपीओ पहुँचे। यहां से वे आई बस में सवार हुए। आई बस से भवर कुआ पहुचे। भवर कुआ से वे सिटी बस में सवार होकर अपने कार्यालय आये। इसी तरह अन्य अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों ने भी सायकिल/लोक परिवहन सेवा/दो पहिया वाहन आदि का उपयोग किया।

Share With