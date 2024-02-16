मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव से मिले गुना के सांसद और इंदौर के महापौर

By admin February 16, 2024

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव से आज मुख्यमंत्री निवास में सांसद गुना श्री के.पी. यादव और इंदौर के महापौर श्री पुष्यमित्र भार्गव ने सौजन्य भेंट की। महापौर श्री भार्गव ने मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव को इंदौर नगर निगम द्वारा प्रकाशित मासिक पत्रिका “नागरिक” भी भेंट की। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव से अन्य जिलों से आए जनप्रतिनिधियों ने भी सौजन्य भेंट की।

