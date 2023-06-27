मध्यप्रदेश

दो नई वंदे भारत ट्रेनों की सौगात के लिए प्रधानमंत्री श्री मोदी का आभार- मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान

By admin June 27, 2023

भोपाल। प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी द्वारा प्रदेश को प्रदान की गई दो नई वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों की सौगात के लिए मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने उनका आभार माना है। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा है कि – “भोपाल-जबलपुर और भोपाल-इंदौर वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस प्रारंभ करना, मध्यप्रदेश के विकास का एक और सोपान है। देश की विकास यात्रा में पूरा भारत प्रधानमंत्री श्री मोदी का सहयात्री है। वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस नए भारत के सपनों को नई गति देगी।”

