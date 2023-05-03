आपरेशन कावेरी की सफलता पर हर भारतीय को गर्व : मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा है कि प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी के मार्गदर्शन में सूडान में फँसे भारतीयों को सुरक्षित निकालने के लिए चलाए गए आपरेशन कावेरी की सफलता पर हर भारतीय को गर्व है। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री श्री मोदी के नेतृत्व में सूडान में फँसे 3000 से अधिक भारतीयों को सुरक्षित निकालना देशवासियों के प्रति उनके समर्पण एवं सेवा-भाव को दर्शाता है। उन्होंने कहा कि हर भारतीय को अपने प्रधान सेवक पर गर्व है। आपरेशन कावेरी से पुन: सिद्ध हो गया है कि मोदी है तो सब मुमकिन है।

Chhattisgarh

मुख्यमंत्री को भेंट की गई गौ उत्पादों से बनी सामग्रियां

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने राजधानी रायपुर के साईंस कॉलेज मैदान में पटेल, कोटवार औ

'भारतीय गोधन' और 'कोटवार' पुस्तक का विमोचन

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने राजधानी रायपुर के साईंस कॉलेज मैदान में पटेल, कोटवार औ

शासन के महत्वपूर्ण अंग हैं कोटवार, पटेल और होमगार्ड: मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल

मुख्यमंत्री के सामने पटेल, कोटवार और होमगार्ड के जवानों ने खुलकर रखी अपने दिल की बात, बोले- ऐसा म

सीएम भूपेश बघेल बोले- जरूरत पड़ी तो छत्तीसगढ़ में भी बैन करेंगे बजरंग दल

रायपुर। कांग्रेस के घोषणा पत्र के खिलाफ अब सियासत और तेज हो गई है। कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस के बजरं

किसानों की आर्थिक स्थिति को मजबूत करने प्रति एकड़ 20 क्विंटल धान खरीदने का फैसला : मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल

चन्द्रनाहूँ-कुर्मी क्षत्रिय समाज के सम्मेलन में शामिल हुए मुख्यमंत्री सामाजिक भवन के लिए 30 ल

मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल को फ्रांस की यूनिवर्सिटी ने डॉक्टरेट की उपाधि से नवाजा

ग्रामीण अर्थव्यवस्था को आगे बढ़ाने की विशिष्ट पहल के लिए विश्व प्रसिद्ध सोरबोन यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ

मोमोस और पिज्जा से ज्यादा स्वादिष्ट और सेहदमंद है चावल का बोरे बासी

मजदूर दिवस के दिन छत्तीसगढ़ में मनाया जाएगा बोरे बासी तिहार गुलाब डड़सेनासहायक जनसंपर्क अधिका

छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में नक्सलियों का बड़ा हमला, 11 जवान शहीद, सीएम बघेल बोले- बख्शा नहीं जाएगा

नई दिल्ली। छत्तीसगढ़ से इस वक्त एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है। दरअसल दंतेवाड़ा ज़िले के अरनपुर के पास

मेरा PG पूरा नहीं हुआ, अब सोचता हूँ कि PG कर लूँ लेकिन डर इस बात का है कि अगर नंबर कम आए तो बच्चे बोलेंगे कि मुख्यमंत्री के नंबर कम आए

रायपुर। हेमचंद यादव विश्वविद्यालय दुर्ग के प्रथम दीक्षांत समारोह में मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल

कमल विहार अब कहलाएगा कौशल्या विहार

कबीर नगर एवं सड्डू स्थित हाउसिंग बोर्ड की कालोनियों के सीवरेज सिस्टम की दिक्कत होगी दूर मुख्