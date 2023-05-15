मुख्यमंत्री से फ्रांस के कौंसल जनरल ने की सौजन्य मुलाकात

By admin Publish Date: May 15, 2023 / 12:19 pm

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल से आज यहां उनके निवास कार्यालय में फ्रांस के कौंसल जनरल श्री जीन-मार्क सेरे-शार्लेट ने सौजन्य मुलाकात की। मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल ने इस दौरान कौंसल जनरल को छत्तीसगढ़ हर्बल उत्पाद, राजकीय गमछा और राजकीय पशु ’वनभैंसा’ का बेलमेटल से निर्मित प्रतीक चिन्ह भेंट किया। इस अवसर पर मुख्य सचिव श्री अमिताभ जैन भी उपस्थित थे।

