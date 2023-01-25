मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने सपत्नीक मैहर में माँ शारदा जी के दर्शन कर पूजा-अर्चन की

January 25, 2023

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने आज सतना जिले के मैहर में धर्मपत्नी श्रीमती साधना सिंह के साथ माँ शारदा देवी के दर्शन कर विधि-विधान से पूर्वक पूजा-अर्चना की। उन्होंने मंदिर परिसर में स्थित काल भैरव और माँ शारदा की अखण्ड ज्योति के दर्शन भी किए। पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास राज्य मंत्री श्री रामखेलावन पटेल, नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनी भी मौजूद रहे।

