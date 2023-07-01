मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने राष्ट्रीय चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट दिवस की दी शुभकामनाएँ

By admin July 1, 2023

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने सभी सम्मानित चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट को राष्ट्रीय चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ दी हैं। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने ट्वीट किया है कि “देश और प्रदेश की आर्थिक प्रगति एवं विकास में चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट की भूमिका महत्वपूर्ण और सराहनीय है।”

