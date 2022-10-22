मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान कोविड में अनाथ हुए बच्चों के साथ मनाएँगे दीपावली

October 22, 2022

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने प्रदेशवासियों को दीपावली की शुभकामनाएँ दी हैं। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने कहा कि धनतेरस से ही दीपावली पर्व आरंभ होता है। मैं 23 अक्टूबर को दीपावली का महापर्व ऐसे बेटे-बेटियों और भांजे-भांजियों के साथ मनाऊँगा, जो कोविड के कारण अपने माता-पिता को खो चुके हैं। ऐसे बच्चों से खुशियाँ बाँटना और उनके साथ त्यौहार मनाना मुझे प्रसन्नता और खुशी देगा। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने कहा कि सभी जिलों के कलेक्टर्स भी ऐसे बच्चों के साथ त्यौहार की खुशियाँ साझा करने और उन्हें उपहार देने के लिए कार्यक्रम करेंगे।

