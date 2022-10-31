मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने केरल स्थित माँ अमृतानंदमयी मठ परिसर में पौध-रोपण किया

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने आज केरल के कोल्लम में माँ अमृतानंदमयी मठ परिसर में आम का पौधा लगाया। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने अम्मा की जन्म-स्थली का भ्रमण कर माँ काली मंदिर के दर्शन किए, आश्रम स्थित गोशाला की गायों और आश्रम की हथिनी लक्ष्मी को फल ग्रहण कराए। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान की धर्मपत्नी श्रीमती साधना सिंह चौहान तथा आश्रम के सदस्य एवं अनुयायी उपस्थित थे।

