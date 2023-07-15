मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने किया विकास पर्व के लोगो का विमोचन

By admin July 15, 2023

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने आज समत्व भवन मुख्यमंत्री निवास में विकास पर्व के लोगो का विमोचन किया। प्रदेश में 16 जुलाई से एक माह तक विकास पर्व का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इस दौरान विभिन्न विकास कार्यों के लोकार्पण भूमि-पूजन जनसेवा यात्रा, जन-संवाद और हितग्राही सम्मेलन भी होंगे।

