मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने कॉर्निअल इमरजेंसीज़ पुस्तक का विमोचन किया

November 12, 2022

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने एम्स भोपाल में ओप्थाल्मोलॉजी (नेत्र रोग) की विभागाध्यक्ष एवं डीन एग्जामिनेशन डॉ. भावना शर्मा और पद्मश्री प्रोफेसर जे.एस. टिटियाल चीफ आरपी सेंटर एम्स नई दिल्ली द्वारा लिखित पुस्तक कॉर्निअल इमरजेंसीज़ का निवास कार्यालय में विमोचन किया। कॉर्निअल भारत में विशेष रूप से युवा वर्ग में अंधापन का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा कारण है। पुस्तक में सभी कॉर्निअल आपात स्थितियों का निदान और प्रबंधन शामिल है। स्प्रिंगर नेचर इंटरनेशनल द्वारा प्रकाशित इस पुस्तक का मूल्य 108 पाउंड (लगभग 12 हजार) रूपए है।

