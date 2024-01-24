मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव ने महामंडलेश्वर शेखर जी महाराज का आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया

By admin January 24, 2024

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने महामंडलेश्वर अतुलेशानंद आचार्य शेखर जी महाराज का आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया। उज्जैन में चिंतामन गणेश रोड स्थित महाराज आचार्य श्री शेखर जी के राजराजेश्वरी आश्रम पहुंचने पर बटुकों द्वारा मंत्रोच्चार कर मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव का अभिनंदन किया गया। आचार्य श्री शेखर जी ने कलावा बांधकर, तिलक लगाकर मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव को आशीर्वाद प्रदान किया व प्रदेशवासियों के मंगल की कामना की।

