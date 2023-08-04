मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने लगाये पौधे

By admin August 4, 2023

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने अपने प्रतिदिन पौध-रोपण के संकल्प के क्रम में आज नीम, कदम्ब और महुआ के पौधे रोपे। श्यामला हिल्स स्थित उद्यान में हुए पौध-रोपण में मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान के साथ हॉकी खिलाड़ी श्री शैलेंद्र ने भी पौधा लगाया।

