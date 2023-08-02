मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने पीपल, बरगद और करंज के पौधे रोपे

By admin August 2, 2023

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने श्यामला हिल्स स्थित उद्यान में पीपल, बरगद और करंज के पौधे रोपे। पौध-रोपण में संस्कृति तथा पर्यटन मंत्री सुश्री उषा ठाकुर शामिल हुईं। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान के साथ सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता श्री रंजीत चौहान और श्री राजेंद्र पाठक ने अपने जन्म-दिवस पर पौधे लगाए। बालक रेहल मालवीय ने भी अपने जन्मदिवस पर पौधा रोपा। बघेली फिल्मों में सक्रिय श्री अविनाश तिवारी भी पौध-रोपण में शामिल हुए।

Share With