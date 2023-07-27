मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने पीपल, करंज और गुलमोहर के पौधे रोपे

By admin July 27, 2023

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने श्यामला हिल्स स्थित उद्यान में पीपल, करंज और गुलमोहर के पौधे रोपे। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान के साथ श्री केशवराज सिंह चौहान और श्रीमती अलका चौहान ने अपने पुत्र पृथुलाक्ष के प्रथम जन्म-दिवस पर पौध-रोपण किया।

