मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने आंवला, करंज और बरगद के पौधे रोपे

By admin June 28, 2023

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने श्यामला हिल्स स्थित उद्यान में बरगद, आंवला और करंज के पौधे रोपे। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान के साथ श्रीमती कविता शिरोले तथा श्री पराग श्रीवास्तव ने भी पौधे लगाए। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान को श्रीमती शिरोले ने अपना काव्य संग्रह “कविता जागती है” भी भेंट किया।

