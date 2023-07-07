मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने लगाया पारिजात का पौधा

By admin July 7, 2023

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने हैदराबाद प्रवास के दौरान पारिजात का पौधा रोपा। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान प्रतिदिन पौध-रोपण के अपने संकल्प के क्रम में निरंतर पौध-रोपण कर रहे हैं। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान प्रदेशवासियों को भी अपने जन्म-दिवस, विवाह वर्षगांठ और परिजन की स्मृति में पौध-रोपण के लिए प्रेरित करते हैं।

