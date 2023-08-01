मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने लोकमान्य तिलक की पुण्य-तिथि पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की

By admin August 1, 2023

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने महान स्वाधीनता सेनानी और स्वराज की भावना को भारत के जन-जन में स्थापित करने वाले लोकमान्य बाल गंगाधर तिलक की पुण्य-तिथि पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने निवास कार्यालय स्थित सभागार में उनके चित्र पर माल्यार्पण और पुष्पांजलि अर्पित कर उनके योगदान का स्मरण किया।

