मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री चौहान ने लोकनायक जयप्रकाश नारायण की पुण्यतिथि पर किया नमन

By admin October 8, 2023

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने भारत रत्न लोकनायक श्रद्धेय जयप्रकाश नारायण की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। मुख्यमंत्री चौहान ने निवास कार्यालय स्थित सभागार में उनके चित्र पर माल्यार्पण कर पुष्पांजलि दीं। जे.पी. अथवा ‘लोक नायक’ के नाम से प्रसिद्ध जयप्रकाश नारायण भारतीय स्वतंत्रता सेनानी, समाज सुधारक और राजनेता थे। भारत सरकार ने उन्हें सन 1998 में मरणोपरांत देश के सर्वोच्च नागरिक सम्मान ‘भारत रत्न’ से नवाजा। सन 1965 में उन्हें समाज सेवा के लिए ‘रैमन मैगसेसे’ पुरस्कार से भी सम्मानित किया गया। लोकनायक जयप्रकाश नारायण का निधन लम्बी बीमारी के बाद 8 अक्टूबर 1979 को पटना में हुआ।

Share With