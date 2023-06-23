मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने डॉ. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी की पुण्य-तिथि पर किया नमन

By admin June 23, 2023

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने प्रखर राष्ट्रवादी, महान शिक्षाविद् और भारतीय जनसंघ के संस्थापक डॉ. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी के बलिदान दिवस पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने निवास कार्यालय स्थित सभागार में उनके चित्र पर माल्यार्पण कर नमन किया। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने राष्ट्र और समाज की सेवा में अपना संपूर्ण जीवन अर्पित कर देने वाले मां भारती के सच्चे सपूत डॉ. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी द्वारा संगठन और देश निर्माण में किए गए योगदान का स्मरण किया।

