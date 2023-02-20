मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने पं.उद्धव दास मेहता की प्रतिमा पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की

By admin Publish Date: February 20, 2023 / 2:28 pm Update Date: February 20, 2023 / 2:28 pm 21K

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी और प्रख्यात वैद्य स्वर्गीय पंडित उद्धव दास मेहता की 37 वीं पुण्य-तिथि पर आईटीसी पार्क स्थित उनकी प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण कर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की। मुख्यमंत्री ने उनके योगदान का स्मरण भी किया। स्व. श्री मेहता के पुत्र श्री ओम मेहता तथा जन-प्रतिनिधि उपिस्थत थे। पं. उद्धव दास मेहता भोपाल के सुप्रसिद्ध स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी और समाज सेवी रहे, उनका विलिनीकरण आंदोलन में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान रहा है।

Share With

Entertainment

Jaianndata.com February 16, 2023

शेमारू उमंग के ओरिजिनल फैंटेसी ड्रामा शो ‘राज़ महल- डाकिनी का रहस्य में जल्द होगी अनुभवी अभिनेत्री काम्या पंजाबी की एंट्री!

Jaianndata.com January 20, 2023

इस 23 जनवरी से ‘मेरी सास भूत है’ शो के जरिए स्टार भारत अपने दर्शकों से कराएगा टीवी जगत की अतरंगी सास का परिचय !

Jaianndata.com September 8, 2022

ऋतिक रोशन और सैफ अली खान की फिल्म ‘विक्रम वेधा’ का ट्रेलर रिलीज

Jaianndata.com August 30, 2022

मुंबई एयरपोर्ट से गिरफ्तार हुए कमाल राशिद खान, कोर्ट ने 14दिनों की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा

Jaianndata.com August 20, 2022

मां बनी सोनम कपूर, बेटे को दिया जन्म

Business

Jaianndata.com February 20, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने ई-लाईब्रेरी का किया उद्घाटन

Jaianndata.com February 20, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री ने ’छत्तीसगढ़ एस.डी.जी. डिस्ट्रिक्ट प्रोग्रेस रिपोर्ट’ व ऑनलाईन मॉनिटरिंग टूल ’एस.डी.जी. डैशबोर्ड’ का किया विमोचन

Jaianndata.com February 20, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने पं.उद्धव दास मेहता की प्रतिमा पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की

Jaianndata.com February 20, 2023

विकास यात्राओं में 4 लाख 88 हजार से अधिक नागरिकों की समस्याओं का समाधान हुआ : मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान

Jaianndata.com February 20, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान के साथ साईकिल यात्रियों ने किया पौध-रोपण

Life Style

Jaianndata.com February 18, 2023

शिवप्रिया भाँग और मानव स्वास्थ्य का अंतर्संबंध

Jaianndata.com February 7, 2023

छाया शरीर

Jaianndata.com January 31, 2023

सभी को स्वास्थ्य दिवस की शुभकामनाएं

Jaianndata.com August 16, 2022

बेहद फायदेमंद हैं तुलसी की पत्तियां, जानें इस्तेमाल का सही तरीका

Jaianndata.com September 5, 2020

रेस्टोरेंट स्टाइल में घर पर बनाएं क्रिस्पी गोभी मंचूरियन

Chhattisgarh

Jaianndata.com February 20, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने ई-लाईब्रेरी का किया उद्घाटन

छत्तीसगढ़ स्वामी विवेकानंद तकनीकी विश्वविद्यालय भिलाई की अभिनव पहल 33 ज़िलों के फ़ार्मेसी, डिप्

Jaianndata.com February 20, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री ने ’छत्तीसगढ़ एस.डी.जी. डिस्ट्रिक्ट प्रोग्रेस रिपोर्ट’ व ऑनलाईन मॉनिटरिंग टूल ’एस.डी.जी. डैशबोर्ड’ का किया विमोचन

रिपोर्ट में प्रत्येक एस.डी.जी. लक्ष्य में प्राप्त प्रगति के आधार पर जिलों को दिए गए स्कोर व रैंक

Jaianndata.com February 16, 2023

कोदो, कुटकी एवं रागी की खरीदी अब 25 फरवरी तक

रायपुर। राज्य में संग्रहण वर्ष 2022-23 अंतर्गत कोदो, कुटकी एवं रागी की खरीदी अब 25 फरवरी तक होगी। छत्

Jaianndata.com February 16, 2023

विशेष लेख: सरकार भयमुक्त एवं विधिसम्मत शासन व्यवस्था प्रदान करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध

मनोज सिंह, सहायक संचालक नक्सल पीड़ित क्षेत्रों में 900 से अधिक परिवारों को दिलाई जा चुकी है मुकद

Jaianndata.com February 14, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री 15 फरवरी को नगरीय निकायों के महापौरों और अध्यक्षों से करेंगे सीधा संवाद

गौरव समागम 2023, अर्बन प्राइड अवार्डस’ कार्यक्रम में होंगे शामिल रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपे

Jaianndata.com February 14, 2023

कटघोरा सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र को मिला राष्ट्रीय गुणवत्ता आश्वासन मानक प्रमाण-पत्र

केन्द्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय की टीम ने विगत नवम्बर माह में अस्पताल द्वारा उपलब्ध कराई जा रही

Jaianndata.com February 8, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री की पहल से रामनारायण को मिला खेल अकादमी में प्रवेश, बनेगा एथलेटिक्स

मुख्यमंत्री से रामनारायण ने की थी भेंट-मुलाकात कार्यक्रम में मांग रायपुर। कोरबा जिले के एक छ

Jaianndata.com February 7, 2023

मानवता को बचाने का रास्ता है गांधीवाद: मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय एकता सद्भावना युवा शिविर-2023 में शामिल हुए मुख्यमंत्री देश के 27 राज्यों सहित इं

Jaianndata.com February 7, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री को छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश राईस मिलर्स एसोसिएशन के वार्षिक सम्मेलन में शामिल होने मिला आमंत्रण

रायपुर। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल से आज यहाँ उनके निवास कार्यालय में छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश राईस म

Jaianndata.com February 7, 2023

भारतीय वन सेवा के अधिकारियों ने छत्तीसगढ़ के नरवा विकास कार्य को जाना

पम्पार नाला की संरचनाओं और वनोपज प्रसंस्करण की प्रक्रिया देखी रायपुर। इन्दिरा गांधी राष्ट्