मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव ने महामण्डलेश्वर श्री स्वामी शान्तिस्वरुपानंद गिरिजी महाराज से की भेंट

By admin March 2, 2024

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव आज सुबह उज्जैन के चार धाम मंदिर पहुंचे। उन्होंने संत महामण्डलेश्वर श्री स्वामी शान्तिस्वरुपानंद गिरिजी महाराज से भेंट कर आत्मीय चर्चा की। मुख्यमंत्री डॉक्टर यादव ने स्वामी जी से आशीर्वाद भी प्राप्त किया। विधायक उज्जैन श्री अनिल जैन कालूहेडा भी साथ मे मौजूद रहें।

