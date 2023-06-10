मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री सुश्री उमा भारती से की सौजन्य भेंट

June 10, 2023

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने आज स्मार्ट उद्यान में लाड़ली बहनों के साथ पौध-रोपण करने के बाद पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री सुश्री उमा भारती से उनके निवास पहुँच कर सौजन्य भेंट की। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने सुश्री भारती का शॉल और श्रीफल से सम्मान किया। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान को सुश्री भारती ने तिलक लगाया, मिठाई खिलाई और आशीर्वाद दिया। सुश्री भारती ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री लाड़ली बहना योजना बना कर मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने बहनों के कल्याण के लिए सराहनीय कार्य किया है।

