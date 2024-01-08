मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ यादव ने निवास पर जन समस्याएं सुनीं

By admin January 8, 2024

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने विन्ध्य कोठी स्थित निवास पर प्रदेश के विभिन्न जिलों से आए लोगों से भेंट की, उनकी समस्याएं सुनी तथा संबंधित अधिकारियों को समस्याओं के निराकरण के लिए आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ यादव से कड़ाके की ठंड व कोहरे के बावजूद बड़ी संख्या में महिलाएं और युवा अपनी समस्याएं उन्हें सुनाने पहुंचे। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ यादव ने संबंधित कलेक्टर व अन्य वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों से तत्काल फोन पर चर्चा कर तत्वरित कार्यवाही करने के लिए निर्देशित किया।

