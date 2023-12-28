मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री स्व. श्री पटवा की पुण्यतिथि पर नमन किया

By admin December 28, 2023

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्रद्धेय सुंदरलाल जी पटवा की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें नमन किया तथा प्रदेश के विकास में दिए गए उनके अतुलनीय योगदान का स्मरण किया। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव ने पूर्व मंत्री श्री सुरेंद्र पटवा के 74 बंगला स्थित निवास पहुंचकर श्रद्धेय श्री सुंदरलाल पटवा जी के चित्र पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की तथा उनकी धर्मपत्नी श्रीमती फूलकुंवर जी पटवा से भेंट की।

