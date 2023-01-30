मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने शहीदों की स्मृति में रखा दो मिनट का मौन

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने शहीदों की स्मृति में दो मिनट का मौन रखा। उल्लेखनीय है कि शहीद दिवस 30 जनवरी को देश के स्वतंत्रता संग्राम में अपने जीवन का बलिदान देने वाले शहीदों की स्मृति में दो मिनट का मौन रखा जाता है। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान के साथ मुख्यमंत्री निवास परिसर स्थित समत्व भवन में प्लेबेक सिंगर श्री शान तथा सुश्री नीति मोहन और म्यूजिक कंपोजर श्री शिवमणि ने भी दो मिनट का मौन रखा। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान तथा तीनों कलाकारों ने मौन के बाद महात्मा गांधी के प्रिय भजन “वैष्णव जन तो तेने कहिए जे पीड़ पराई जाने रे” का समवेत स्वर में गायन किया।

