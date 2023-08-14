मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने मुख्यमंत्री निवास में तिरंगा झंडा फहराया

By admin August 14, 2023

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने “हर घर तिरंगा” अभियान में स्वतंत्रता दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर मुख्यमंत्री निवास में तिरंगा झंडा फहराया। मुख्यमंत्री ने प्रदेशवासियों से भी अपने घर में तिरंगा झंडा फहराने का आहवान किया है।

