मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने दी गुरु पूर्णिमा की शुभकामनाएँ

By admin July 3, 2023

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को गुरु पूर्णिमा के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ दी हैं। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने ट्वीट किया कि “जीवन को सार्थक बनाने वाले गुरुओं के प्रति सम्मान प्रकट करने का आज विशेष दिन है। इस अवसर पर सभी गुरुजनों को सादर नमन। गुरुजनों के ज्ञान के प्रकाश से हम सबका जीवन सदैव प्रकाशमान रहे, यही प्रार्थना है”।

