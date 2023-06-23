मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र लोक सेवा दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ दीं

By admin June 23, 2023

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने सभी लोक सेवकों को संयुक्त राष्ट्र लोक सेवा दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ दी हैं। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने सोशल मीडिया पर जारी संदेश में देश की प्रगति, विकास और जन-कल्याण में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान देने वाले सभी लोक सेवकों को बधाई दी है। उल्लेखनीय है कि वर्ष 2002 में संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा में 23 जून को संयुक्त राष्ट्र लोक सेवा दिवस के रूप में नामित किया गया था। विकास में सार्वजनिक सेवाओं की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका को रेखांकित करना इसका मुख्य उद्देश्य है।

Share With