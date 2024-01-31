मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव ने नक्सली हमले में सीआरपीएफ जवान की शहादत पर किया दु:ख व्यक्त

By admin January 31, 2024

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने छत्तीसगढ़ में कल हुए नक्सली हमले में भिंड के सीआरपीएफ के जवान श्री पवन भदौरिया के कर्तव्य की बलिवेदी पर बलिदान पर दु:ख व्यक्त किया है। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव ने कहा है कि मध्यप्रदेश के शहीद वीर सपूत का परिवार स्वयं को अकेला न समझे। दु:ख की इस घड़ी में प्रदेशवासी शोकाकुल परिवार के साथ है। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव ने ईश्वर से शहीद श्री भदौरिया की आत्मा की शांति और परिजनों को यह असीम दु:ख सहन करने की शक्ति देने की प्रार्थना की है।

Share With