मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव ने एंबुलेंस- बस दुर्घटना पर दु:ख व्यक्त किया

By admin December 30, 2023

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने भोपाल-बैरसिया रोड पर एंबुलेंस एवं बस के टकराने से हुई दुर्घटना पर दु:ख व्यक्त किया है। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव ने ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान देने और मृतकों के परिजनों को इस गहन दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति देने की प्रार्थना की है। मुख्यमंत्री ने दुर्घटना में घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना की है।

