मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव ने जनसामान्य से की भेंट

By admin January 5, 2024

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने आज विन्ध्य कोठी स्थित निवास पर जन सामान्य से भेंट की। उज्जैन से आए जनप्रतिनिधियों ने मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव का पुष्प-गुच्छ से अभिवादन किया तथा उन्हें श्रीमद् भगवतगीता की प्रति भेंट की। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव ने भेंट के लिए आए लोगों से मूलभूत सुविधाओं के उपलब्धता के संबंध में जानकारी प्राप्त की, आत्मीय चर्चा कर उनकी समस्याएं सुनीं और उनके त्वरित निराकरण के लिए संबंधितों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए।

