मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव ने स्वर्ण पदक विजेता श्रुति हजेला का सम्मान किया

By admin December 25, 2023

इंदौर। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने आज अपने इंदौर प्रवास के दौरान हेलीपैड पर एशियन चैंपियनशिप में घुड़सवारी प्रतियोगिता में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाली सुश्री श्रुति हजेला को सम्मानित किया। मुख्यमंत्री जी ने सम्मान स्वरूप सुश्री हजेला को शॉल-श्रीफल और पुष्प गुच्छ भेंट किया। इस अवसर पर विधायकगण सहित अन्य जनप्रतिनिधि भी मौजूद थे।

