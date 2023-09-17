मध्यप्रदेश

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को एशिया कप जीतने पर मुख्यमंत्री ने दी बधाई

By admin September 17, 2023

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को सबसे बड़ी विजय प्राप्त कर एशिया कप जीतने पर बधाई और शुभकामनाएँ दी हैं। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम ने एक बार फिर उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन कर भारत का गौरव बढ़ाया है। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी खेलों को बढ़ावा देने के लिए निरंतर कार्य कर रहे हैं। खेलो इंडिया कार्यक्रम से भारत के युवा खिलाड़ियों को प्रोत्साहन मिल रहा है।

Share With