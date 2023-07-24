मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ियों को दी बधाई

By admin July 24, 2023

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने भारत के स्टार बेडमिंटन खिलाड़ी सर्वश्री सात्विक साईराज और चिराग शेट्टी को कोरिया ओपन बेडमिंटन के पुरुष युगल का खिताब जीतने पर बधाई और शुभकामनाएँ दी हैं। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि- “यह अभूतपूर्व सफलता आपकी दृढ़ इच्छा-शक्ति और सतत् समर्पण का प्रतिफल है।” मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने कहा कि “ऐसे ही सर्वदा विजय आपका वरण करती रहे।”

Share With