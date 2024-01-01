मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव ने सैटेलाइट की सफल लॉन्चिंग पर वैज्ञानिकों और देशवासियों को दी बधाई

भोपाल। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने नव वर्ष के प्रथम दिन इसरो द्वारा श्रीहरिकोटा स्थित सतीश धवन स्पेस सेंटर से PSLV-C58/XPoSat सैटेलाइट की सफल लॉन्चिंग पर इसरो के सभी वैज्ञानिकों और देशवासियों को बधाई और शुभकामनाएँ दी हैं। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने कहा है कि नूतन वर्ष का श्री गणेश अत्यन्त गौरवमयी क्षण के साथ हुआ है। यह सैटेलाइट अंतरिक्ष में होने वाले रेडिएशन का अध्ययन करेगा।

