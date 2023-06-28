मध्यप्रदेश

मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने स्वर्ण पदक विजेता श्री दंडोतिया को दी बधाई

By admin June 28, 2023

मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने हांगकांग में चल रही एशियन पेसिफिक पावर लिफ्टिंग एंड बेंच प्रेस चेंपियनशिप में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने पर श्री कुलदीप दंडोतिया को बधाई दी है। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि मध्य प्रदेश के चंबल के सपूत कुलदीप दंडोतिया ने अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर देश और प्रदेश का गौरव बढ़ाया है। उनकी यह सफलता युवाओं में ऊर्जा का संचार कर उन्हें खेलों में आगे बढ़ने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करेगी। श्री दंडोतिया आगे भी नए कीर्तिमान गढें, यही कामना है। मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने ट्वीट कर श्री दंडोतिया को शुभकामनाएँ दी।

